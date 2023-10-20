RALEIGH, N.C. – Jeremy Ciborowski of Goldsboro tried his luck on a $3 Power Play ticket and won a $100,000 Powerball prize.

Ciborowski bought his lucky ticket using Online Play. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the Oct. 4 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X multiplier hit.

Ciborowski arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to claim his prize and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $71,251.

Saturday’s Powerball drawing offers a $70 million jackpot, or $31.7 million in cash.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website or the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Ticket sales from draw games like Powerball make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.