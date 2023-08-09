RALEIGH, N.C. — Celestino Herrera Martinez of Dudley tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $200,000 prize.

Martinez bought his lucky Gold Standard ticket from Best Quality Inc on U.S. 117 South Alternate in Dudley.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to collect his prize and, after required federal and state withholdings, took home $142,501.

The Gold Standard game launched in March 2022 with six $200,000 top prizes. Since Martinez won the last $200,000 prize, the lottery will begin the process of ending the game.

Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build the new Fremont Elementary School. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.