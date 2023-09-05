KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Wayne County man is facing multiple charges related to several breaking and entering cases in Lenoir County.

Brian Djon Morton, 31, was arrested by Wayne County Sheriff’s Office officials during a traffic stop on Tuesday. The WCSO was assisting the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office in locating Morton for outstanding warrants in Lenoir County.

There were 14 felony charges overall issued in response to multiple larceny and breaking-and-entering incidents at area sweepstakes businesses. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has been actively investigating the incidents since late July.

Morton was placed in the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office on a secured bond on the following charges, all felonies: