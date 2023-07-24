RALEIGH, N.C. – The buzz this past weekend was how one of the two $1 million prize winners from Friday’s Mega Millions lottery game was from Wayne County.

On Monday, we found out who that person is. The NC Education Lottery announced Casma Omeally of Pikeville bought a $2 Mega Millions ticket and won a $1 million prize in last Friday’s drawing.

Omeally bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Pikeville Mini Mart on South Goldsboro Street in Pikeville. He matched numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. One other person in North Carolina did the same thing. A winning ticket was purchased in Statesville with Online Play.

Omeally claimed his prize at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $712,501.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing offers an $820 million jackpot, or $422 million in cash. The jackpot ranks as the fifth largest in the game’s history. The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $30 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.