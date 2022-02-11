Wayne County man pockets $100,000 Cash 5 jackpot

RALEIGH, N.C. – Larry Armwood of Goldsboro tried his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot.

Armwood bought his lucky ticket from the Food Lion on East Ash Street in Goldsboro. His ticket matched all five numbers in the Jan. 30 drawing. He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,010.

Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail store or through Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Friday’s drawing offers a $120,000 jackpot. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Cash 5 make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how $8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.