RALEIGH, N.C. — The mystery is over.

Last week, it was learned someone in Wayne County had a $1 million winning Mega Millions lottery ticket. Turns out, Lovenzo Marks of Goldsboro had that ticket. Marks tried his luck in the Oct. 14 Mega Millions drawing and won a $1 million prize.

Marks bought his lucky $2 Quick Pick ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro. He matched all five white balls to win the $1 million prize. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

He arrived at lottery headquarters Thursday to collect his prize and, after federal and state tax withholdings, took home $710,101.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing offers a $30 million jackpot. A winner in North Carolina could take home the jackpot as an annuity paying out the $30 million over 29 years or choose instead to take home $14.9 million in cash.

On Saturday, Powerball offers a $550 million jackpot. A North Carolina winner could claim the jackpot as an annuity or elect to take home $277.5 million in cash.

Ticket sales from Mega Millions make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. Wayne County has received state grants totaling $24 million from monies raised by the lottery to help build a new elementary school. For details on other ways money raised by the lottery made a difference in Wayne County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.