Wayne County mourns loss of Chairman E. Ray Mayo

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County mourns the passing of Wayne County Board of Commissioners Chairman E. Ray Mayo.

Wayne County officials said, “Flags at all County facilities will be flown at half-staff in honor of Mr. Mayo. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Mayo family, and we ask that you respect the family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Commissioner Mayo served the citizens of Wayne County in District 1 since July 2011 and was appointed to serve as the chairman of the Board in December 2019.

Vice-Chairman Joe Daughtery said, “I, along with all of Wayne County, am shocked and saddened at the sudden and unexpected death of Chairman Ray Mayo. Commissioner Mayo served Wayne County for almost a decade and was proud to serve in the leadership role for nearly a year. He advocated for Northern Wayne County improvements including street and sewer improvements, help for municipalities, improvements in school facilities, and general quality of life. His strong Christian faith has and will be, an inspiration to many. Please remember and pray for Ray’s family as we all deal with this tragedy.”

More information will be released when arrangements have been finalized.