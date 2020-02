GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) All Wayne County Government facilities will be closing Thursday at 5 p.m.

Departments that will be impacted include the Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center, all branches of the Wayne County Public Library, and the Wayne County Solid Waste Convenience Centers.

Wayne County residents are urged to enroll in CodeRED weather alerts delivered via phone call or text message.

Enrollment is free and simple by visiting WayneGov.com and click the CodeRED banner at the bottom of the page.