Wayne County offices to closes for Good Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County officials announced some offices in Wayne County will be closed for Good Friday.
The following schedule changes will be taking place tomorrow:
- County of Wayne Government Offices closed Friday, April 10, 2020. Offices will reopen on Monday, April 13 for normal business hours.
- All branches of the Wayne County Public Library closed Friday and Saturday. Library branches will be open on Monday for drive-through pickup.
- • The Peggy M. Seegars Senior Center remains closed
- • The Wayne County landfill and convenience centers will be closed Friday. The landfill and convenience centers will reopen Saturday for normal business hours.
For more information visit Wayne County website and click “Closings & Changes to Service” for specific changes in service due to COVID-19.