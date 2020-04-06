Wayne County opens Public Information Hotline for COVID-19

WAYNE COUNTY (WNCT) Wayne County has established a Public Informa6on Hotline at 919-705-1800 for ci6zens to ask ques6ons about COVID-19.

This hotline will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on weekends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Operators will be able to answer general questions about COVID-19, the stay-at-home order, and the response in Wayne County.

Individuals who have concerns about violations of Executive Orders should call this number and an operator can make a complaint to forward to law enforcement.

Wayne County officials say, reporting a business is not a life-threatening emergency, and 911 should not be called and remember to call 911 only if you are experiencing an emergency.

The Wayne County Health Department has set up a COVID-19 website for information.