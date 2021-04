This picture taken on November 17, 2020 shows a syringe and a bottle reading “Vaccine Covid-19. (Photo by JOEL SAGET/AFP via Getty Images)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — All adults 16 years and older can now make their first dose vaccine appointment with the Wayne County Health Department.

All adults are now eligible regardless of health conditions in Wayne County.

