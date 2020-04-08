Wayne County Public Schools spring break meal distribution plan

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Spring Break is April 10 through April 17 for all schools and Thursday, April 9, all ten meal distribution sites for Wayne County Public Schools will provide meals for both Thursday and Friday for those students in need.

All sites will be closed on Friday and next week, the Salvation Army will be stepping in to distribute meals at all ten sites, Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Dr. Michael Dunsmore, WCPS superintendent says, “Since our buildings were closed in mid-March as part of the State’s efforts to flatten the curve for COVID-19, Wayne County Public Schools cafeteria staff have distributed over 50,000 meals to students through curbside pickup. We are grateful to our local Salvation Army for their efforts to help us give our cafeteria workers some welcome relief. Through their partnership and support, we can ensure students who rely on this valuable service can continue being served while our kitchens are closed over the Spring Break.”

The 10 meal distribution sites are: