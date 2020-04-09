Wayne County reports 1st death related to COVID-19

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Wayne County.
The individual died on Thursday from complications associated with the virus.
The patient was in their early 80’s and suffered from underlying medical conditions.
Interim Health Director Ken Stern said, “Our condolences and prayers are with the family. This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. It is important that we all do our part to stop the spread of this virus by staying at home, practicing social distancing if you must go out, and following other CDC guidelines.”