Wayne County reports 1st death related to COVID-19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. According to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research released on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, a wide share of Americans are at least moderately confident in U.S. health officials’ ability to handle emerging viruses, and more express concern about catching the flu than catching the new coronavirus. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Health Department is reporting the first COVID-19 associated death in Wayne County.

The individual died on Thursday from complications associated with the virus.

The patient was in their early 80’s and suffered from underlying medical conditions.

Interim Health Director Ken Stern said, “Our condolences and prayers are with the family. This is a sad reminder of how COVID-19 can impact those at high risk for severe symptoms. It is important that we all do our part to stop the spread of this virus by staying at home, practicing social distancing if you must go out, and following other CDC guidelines.”