Wayne County Sheriff trying to locate missing 13-year-old boy

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 13-year-old Paxton Nyshawn Best of Goldsboro.

Best was last seen on January 24 at approximately 5 p.m.

Officials said, he voluntarily left his home headed in an unknown direction.

Paxton is a black male 5’8 and approximately 140 lbs with brown eyes and short dreads.

He was last seen wearing black, white, and orange jacket, black pants, and black shoes.



Anyone with information should contact Det. Pat Matthews at 919-731-1393 or Captain Shawn Harris at 919-731-1483.