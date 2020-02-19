Live Now
Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts

Wayne County Sheriff trying to locate missing 13-year-old boy

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate 13-year-old Paxton Nyshawn Best of Goldsboro.

Best was last seen on January 24 at approximately 5 p.m.

Officials said, he voluntarily left his home headed in an unknown direction.

Paxton is a black male 5’8 and approximately 140 lbs with brown eyes and short dreads.

He was last seen wearing black, white, and orange jacket, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Pat Matthews at 919-731-1393 or Captain Shawn Harris at 919-731-1483.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV