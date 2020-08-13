Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputy injured in motor vehicle accident

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) A Wayne County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a two-vehicle traffic accident Wednesday evening shortly after 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Sleepy Creek Road and Ruskin Road.

Dudley Volunteer Fire Department, Arrington Volunteer Fire Department, Wayne County EMS, Wayne County Sheriff, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the accident.

Four individuals, including the deputy, were transported to WayneUNC Health Care in Goldsboro.

The deputy is in serious, but stable condition.

No information on injuries is available for the other individuals.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.