Wayne County Tax Office closed until further notice due to COVID-19 exposure

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Wayne County Tax Office will be closed to in-person visitors until further notice due to a COVID-19 exposure among staff.

Officials confirmed all staff in the tax department are being tested, and positive cases will be quarantined per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance.

Due to plexiglass windows in this office and masks being required in county facilities, there is no known risk to residents who may have visited the tax office.

Wayne County Facility Services will continue to provide disinfectant fogging in all county buildings to reduce the spread of COVID-19 for our employees and the public.

For more information or to pay taxes online, click here. To mail a tax payment, send payment to Wayne County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 1495, Goldsboro, NC 27533.