Wayne County update on Neuse Correctional Institute, 1 inmate death reported

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) North Carolina Department of Public Safety enacted proactive mass testing of the entire offender population at Neuse Correc6onal starting on April 15.

Currently, there are 465 inmates that have tested positive for COVID-19 and one death has been reported.

The safety of the citizens, inmates at NCI, and staﬀ of NCI continue to be a priority for all

parties, and local & state oﬃcials remain in constant contact on the situa6on.

All healthy offenders have been separated from those who have tested positive in order to stop the further spread of the virus at the facility.

Staff members who have tested positive are being isolated at home.

All offenders and the entire staff have face masks and the medical staff has medical-grade personal protection equipment.

“This situation is concerning but not a cause for panic,” said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. “We are working in conjunction with our great partners in Wayne County and with the excellent team at the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. We have quarantine and isolation protocols in place, operating in keeping with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. And we have dispatched reinforcements for the staff at Neuse Correctional. The security and medical teams are providing top-notch service in the face of the what are likely some of the most challenging times in their professional lives. They are the unsung heroes of North Carolina’s law enforcement community.”