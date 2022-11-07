RALEIGH, N.C. – Patricia Taylor of Pikeville took a chance on a $5 Fast Play ticket on Oct. 24 and won $217,058.

At the time Taylor purchased her 20X The Cash ticket from the Handy Mart on U.S. 70 West in Goldsboro, the Fast Play jackpot stood at $434,116. Since a $5 ticket receives 50 percent of the jackpot amount, she won $217,058

She claimed her prize on Friday, and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $153,485.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows with every ticket purchased. On Monday morning, the jackpot had grown past $372,000. The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

State grants totaling $24 million, mostly from using money raised by the lottery, are helping Wayne County build a new elementary school. For details on other ways Wayne County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.