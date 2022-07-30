GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — More children are prepared to go back to school in a few weeks thanks to a special backpack giveaway on Saturday.

Wayne Hardee Law held an event where over 1,500 backpacks were given away for children in grades K-5th. School supplies and other necessities were included in the backpack along with a message of encouragement from the law firm. University of North Carolina basketball legend Phil Ford and current East Carolina University football star Holton Ahlers also took part in the giveaway.

Wayne Hardee said he and his law firm love to give back to the community, and this is one way they can do it.

“The thanks we get from the parents and the children as we give them those, they say ‘thank you so much, I don’t know what we’d do without you’,” Hardee said. “It’s just a small token of our appreciation for the community. Just glad to give back and hope it helps some.”

Hardee also said his law firm hopes everyone has a safe and productive school year.