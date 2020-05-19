WCPS announces live graduation events for approximately 1,300 seniors

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County Public Schools administrators announced the district’s plan to hold live commencement events for its graduating classes of 2020.



The district’s graduation plan has three elements: procession, drive-in, and live ceremony.

Each school’s graduates will be lined up at Wayne Community College (WCC).

Upon arrival, each graduate will receive a special Honor Cord.

The cord will have two colors bound together, teal and gray.



At 8:20 p.m., the graduates will depart from WCC in a vehicle procession led by the School Resource Officer from each high school, participating in fire departments from the communities in which the high schools are located, WCC Campus Police, and school and district representatives.

Each graduate’s vehicle will be allowed to have up to three guests and will be driven by a parent so the graduate can safely focus on the walkways beside the procession route.



Those coming out will be able to stand and socially distance themselves on the sidewalk in front of the Maxwell Center on Wayne Memorial Drive, along the greenway running the length of New Hope Road, and on the sidewalk along Berkeley Blvd. between New Hope Road and Royall Avenue.

The walkways stretch approximately 3.5 miles, giving ample space for supporters to spread out.



The procession will end at Berkeley Mall, where all graduates will be parked facing the stage and two jumbo screens secured to the building.

The events will be closed to the general public and will kick off once all graduates are parked.



All senior speeches and graduation presentations will be delivered live from the stage.

Following the speeches, seniors will be exited from their vehicles, with six students at a time socially distanced 8-feet apart from each other, to physically walk across the stage as their name is called to receive their diploma and have a photo taken.

The ceremonies will be displayed on the jumbo screens, with audio of the speeches broadcast directly into vehicles through low-power FM radio.



The dates for the WCPS graduation events are as follows: