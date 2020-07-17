WCPS releases draft school reopening plans for family, staff & public review

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) On Thursday evening, Wayne County Public Schools posted draft school reopening plans for the fall, which families, staff, and the public can review and share feedback on.

The plans were posted on the district’s website on a newly created webpage, called 2020-2021 School Reopening Updates.

In addition to the plans, the district launched a registration form for a K-12 Virtual Learning Program, which is an online school choice option that will be available this fall and which will offer students a personalized and flexible learning environment.

The deadline to Apply to be a part of the Virtual Learning Program is July 30.

“We would encourage families to take the time to review the draft plans that were made available and to share any comments they feel will be helpful in our planning,” states Dr. James Merrill, interim superintendent. “As the school district works to finalize details of its reopening plans, this phase of public review is a critical part of our planning process.”

At this time, no one plan has been approved by the Wayne County Board of Education.

In the development of the draft plans, WCPS took into account health guidance, general statutes, state guidelines and mandates, parent and staff survey information, input from a stakeholder planning committee, and this week’s announcement from the governor.

Parents, staff, and public input specific to the draft plans will also be considered before any plans are finalized for board approval.