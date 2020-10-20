WCPS releases statement regarding former employee arrest on indecent liberties with student charges

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Wayne County Public Schools officials have released a statement in regards to the arrest of a former employee.

On Tuesday, Keith Woodard, III, a former English teacher at Charles B. Aycock High School was arrested for three felony counts of indecent liberties with a student.

Woodard was hired in August 2012 as a teacher at the school.

He was suspended with pay on October 17, 2019, and resigned from WCPS employment on April 9, following an extensive school system investigation.



The district continuously cooperated with law enforcement throughout its investigation.

It was also able to bring key information to light as part of its own internal investigation, which aided law enforcement investigators in bringing these charges.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, on October 31, 2019, the Special Victims Unit began investigating allegations made by a former Charles B. Aycock High School student involving an inappropriate sexual relationship between herself and a teacher.

The sexual relationship was reported to have occurred during the dates of February 24, 2015, and April 18, 2015.

The Wayne County Public Schools Central Office was made aware of the allegations and they assisted with the investigation.

At the time of the defendant’s arrest, he was no longer employed by Wayne County Public Schools.