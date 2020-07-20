WCPS to reopen schools under Plan B concept

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) On Monday, he Wayne County Board of Education discussed draft reopening plans at a special called meeting.

After much discussion, the Board in a 5-2 decision, voted to reopen schools under the Plan B concept.

“Essentially, the Plan B concept is a hybrid of face-to-face and remote instruction, and mandates both social distancing and the wearing of face masks, along with enhanced health protocols as outlined by DHHS,” states Dr. James Merrill, interim superintendent. “At this time, details of the district’s Plan B are in draft form and available for public review on our website. Additionally, the Board noted that factors may arise at any time that might cause them to revert the district to Plan C, which is 100% remote instruction for all students.”

As part of the district’s ongoing planning, it has launched an exchange where families, staff, students, and the public can share thoughts, questions, and suggestions specific to how the district can help students and families feel safe and supported in the 2020-2021 school year.

Comments and themes will be used as part of the district’s planning efforts and the development of an FAQ to be displayed on the district’s School Reopening Updates website.

Participants are encouraged to check back periodically to the exchange to read and rate the thoughts of others.

It is important to note that in addition to the Plan B option, the district is currently accepting applications for a K-12 Virtual Learning Program, which is an online school choice option that will be available this fall and which will offer students a personalized and flexible learning environment.

Information about the program can be found at School Reopening Updates.

The deadline to Apply to be a part of the Virtual Learning Program is July 30.

Updates about the WCPS school reopening plans can be found at the following link: www.waynecountyschools.org/2020-2021SchoolReopeningUpdates.aspx