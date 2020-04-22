‘We love you and appreciate you’: Over 40 local musicians perform in support for Sentara Albemarle Medical Center staff

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WAVY) — Over 40 local musicians performed a virtual performance in honor of the staff at Sentara Albemarle Medical Center in their efforts against COVID-19.

The performance was organized by Elizabeth City Middle School Band Director Dan Simmons which featured a selection of six songs and several different imageries for the video.

Less than a day after the video was posted online, Albemarle Regional Health Services reported its first COVID-19-related death.

The person who died from complications of the novel coronavirus is a Pasquotank County resident over the age of 65, health division officials said.

On Tuesday, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper announced he signed an executive order to help workers furloughed due to COVID-19 qualify for unemployment benefits.

Before the order, employees who had been paid severance or furloughed by employers were ineligible for unemployment, Cooper says.

To visit North Carolina’s unemployment website, click here.

“We love you and appreciate you,” said the video. “Thank you for all you do to keep us safe and healthy.”

Watch the video below: