Weather experts discuss local flooding

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Eastern North Carolina is no stranger to severe storms and hurricanes.

Recent rains are raising river levels in many communities in the east.

It’s important to remember that there are various levels of flooding.

For example, places along the Tar River can see anything from minor to major flooding.

This determines how much water an area might see.

For Greenville, high waters can create flooding on secondary roads close to the river.

Parts of the Pitt greenville airport grounds and homes near the river can also see flooding.

When it comes to flooding, there’s lag time, which is why we don’t always see flooding immediately after a storm.

Chris Collins is a Meteorologist for the National Weather Service in New Port.

He explains, “For locations around Greenville, we’re talking about rain falls that occur well upstream in Central North Carolina, we had heavy rain there last week. We’ve had several rounds of heavy rain and it takes time for that rain to work it’s way down stream and we’re starting to see the crest of that flood way down.”

Chris Collins adds if you ever feel like you’re in danger, head to higher ground.

Experts also want to remind people not to drive through flooded roadways. they say, turn around don’t drown, because you never know how deep the water is.