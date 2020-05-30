Weather postpones Carteret Co. Speedway’s season opener for the second time

PELETIER, N.C. (WNCT) The Bobby Watson’s Carteret County Speedway season opener is postponed yet another week due to rain.

The first green flag of the 2020 season was set wave on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Although disappointing for racing fans here in the East, owner Bob Lowery says he would rather play it safe.

“Well, you know, cancelling and running a race track is kind of difficult at times,” said Lowery. “We’ve got folks to consider that are coming from a distance away, such as out-of-town.”

The delayed start gives the track more time to prepare and assure that further health recommendations are set in place.

“Sometimes, you know, all things work together for the good,” said Bob Lowrey, Carteret County Speedway Owner. “We have been able to get temperature gauges… We have actually put out some more markings, we have put up more signs, and we have done some more cleaning and disinfecting.”

Prior to the 2020 season, employees worked hard to set up sanitation stations, add plexiglass in front of concessions and close all indoor seating areas.

“The indoor buildings will be closed, it’ll be outdoor seating in groups that will be sitting around the track. Plus we have plenty of room for folks to practice social distancing and stay safe,” added Lowery.

The Carteret County Speedway’s next race is scheduled for Saturday, June 13th– weather permitting. This will be the Speedway’s third try for a season opener this year due to the rain.