Weekly free produce drive-thru resumes in Jones County

(WNCT) Jones County workers say they’re happy to be back to work, distributing free vegetables to people in need.

Each Monday, Jones County’s office of the North Carolina Cooperative Extension holds weekly drive-thru food distribution at the county civic center.

Last week’s event can canceled because of Isaias.

People line up their cars early, hoping to get a box full of fresh produce — including apples, cucumbers, potatoes and cabbage.

“We’re able to get rid of all the food quickly everybody gets the food in the community their happy we’re happy it’s a win win,” said Sarah Ware, food coordinator.

The food distribution events will wrap up for the summer on August 24.