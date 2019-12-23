Well-known Corolla wild horse, Ellie Mae, dies after infection

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) — One of the wild horses with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund has died following an infection.

Ellie Mae, a horse in her 20s, was euthanized Thursday.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund posted on Facebook Friday announcing her passing. The fund said they had a veterinarian out at the farm on Wednesday to perform x-rays and an ultrasound after her condition began to decline.

Ellie Mae had an infection in her leg and cellulitis, which recently moved to her joint and caused her to become septic.

“This had been a concern even after an aggressive round of antibiotics, several vet check-ups over the last two weeks, and great care is taken to keep her living quarters clean and dry,” the post read.

Ellie Mae was first sighted and reported as looking “unsound” on one of her back legs on Dec. 1.

She was captured several days later after her stallion moved on in search of food and water — meaning Ellie Mae was unable to keep up with her herd, the farm said.

She was taken to the farm for treatment and to live out the remainder of her life. On Dec. 6, the farm said they were optimistic she would recover.

Another Corolla wild horse, an orphaned foal names Chris, also had a similar problem that led to his euthanasia as well.

“It’s a devastating prognosis for any horse, with few treatment options, high levels of pain, and a poor long-term prognosis,” the wild horse fund wrote.

Ellie Mae leaves behind many offspring on the beach and spent her last few weeks loved and taken care of on the rescue farm.