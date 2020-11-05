Wells Fargo temporarily closes 2 of its branches in Greenville due to COVID-19 cases

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Wells Fargo has temporarily closed two of its branches in Greenville due to COVID-19 cases.

Last week, the Greenville Medical Park branch located on 1802 Stantonsburg Road was temporarily closed after employees who work in the branch tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials expect to reopen the Greenville Medical Park branch on November 9.

On Thursday, Wells Fargo also temporarily closed its Red Banks branch located on 820 Red Banks Road after an employee who works in the branch tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials expect to reopen the Red Banks branch on Friday.

Wells Fargo activated its protocols for the situation, deep cleaned the branches, and is following all public health guidance.

All employees based in the Greenville Medical Park and Red Bank branches who were in prolonged, close contact with the affected individuals have been asked not to come into the office in accordance with public health guidance.

Those employees will not need to use paid time off.

The company is monitoring the situation.