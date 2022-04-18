PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – City and state officials proudly gathered at the Plymouth Municipal Airport on Monday afternoon for a check presentation.

The state budget allocated $3 million for Washington County’s new emergency management services multi-use building.

“Majority of the counties all around them have emergency and management centers where the ambulances work out of when they’re not out on a call,” said District 1 Rep. Ed Goodwin. “And they didn’t have anything. This airport is a good place to put it. Bob handled it in the Senate and I handled it in the House.”

One airport official said during Hurricane Floyd in 1999, the Washington County airport was the only airport east of Interstate 95 to remain above water.

The new building is set to be located at Plymouth Municipal Airport, allowing the facility to serve eastern North Carolina’s needs even in severe weather.

“In the Senate budget, this was my top priority in this county,” N.C. Sen. Bob Steinburg said. “We’re just delighted that we were able to put the proper funding together to make sure that this would be done, and now it’s going to be a reality.”

The intent is for neighboring counties to also make use of the facility.

“One purpose is to bring all agencies together because it’s all about improving the quality of life for the citizens here in Washington County,” said County Commissioner Ann Keyes.

City officials said the new emergency services building is much-needed, and they couldn’t be more excited for the development process to continue.