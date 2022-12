VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School announced that senior Bobby Gatto passed away on December 11.

Gatto was a member of Class of 2023 at West Craven High School. He was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on Sunday and did not survive.

West Craven High School officials said in a Facebook post they will wear gray and black colors, two of his favorites, in remembrance of Gatto. Counseling will also be available at the school this week.