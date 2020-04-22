Wesley Beddard selected as President of Martin Community College

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) Martin Community College announced that Wesley Beddard has been selected to be President starting on July 1.

Beddard is coming to MCC from the NC Community College System Office in Raleigh.

He has also served as a Dean at Beaufort Community College, Fayetteville Technical Community College, and Wilkes Community College.

Helen Davis, the chair of MCC’s Board of Trustees said, “I am so pleased to report that the Board was unanimous in its decision to hire Mr. Beddard. As a result of the Search Committee and the MCC Board of Trustees’ efforts, I feel we have acquired a president who is a good fit for MCC and our communities of Martin and Bertie.”