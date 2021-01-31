West Craven High moves to remote learning this week

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School is moving to a remote learning schedule starting Monday, February 1st, until Friday, February 5th.

Based on Craven County Schools’ COVID School Closure Alert System, West Craven High School is currently in the red with 31% of their instructional staff out of school.

These staff members either tested positive for COVID, or were identified as a close contact and need to quarantine for 14 days.

In a press release, district leaders say the goal is to move back to in-person learning the week of February 8th.

Leaders also say they appreciate their staff, students, and families understanding and patience as the district navigates the COVID-19 pandemic.

West Craven High School will follow the plan C schedule below while in remote instruction: