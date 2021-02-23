West Craven High principal accepts new position with NC Department of Public Instruction

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School Principal Tabari Wallace has accepted a new position in Raleigh as Special Advisor to the State Superintendent in the area of principal engagement.

Wallace will work under State Superintendent Catherine Truitt in the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction. Previously, Wallace has been working in the Craven County Schools system, first as an assistant principal.

In 2018, he was named the North Carolina State Principal of the Year after earning the same honor in Craven County.

While we will miss Mr. Wallace deeply, we are so fortunate that he will still have the ability to work closely with our school system in this new role. His presence will still be felt because we will have space for him to work at Central Services until the Department of Public Instruction returns to work in-person. While this remote office may be temporary, due to COVID, it is comforting to know he will still be part of the community in which he has made such a tremendous and positive difference.

“Words cannot express our love for Mr. Wallace. Mr. Wallace has made such a tremendous impact on the West Craven community making the students at West Craven High School his highest priority,” Craven County Board of Education Chairman Frances H. Boomer said. “In his leadership there, Mr. Wallace helped to create a strong connection between the community and the work of the school.

“We are so sad to see him leave West Craven. We know that his leadership may take him to a new position, but that his heart will always be in service to our students, our community, and this state.”

“We are beyond proud of Mr. Wallace and all that he has accomplished for our students in Craven County Schools,” Craven County Schools Superintendent Meghan S. Doyle said. “He will be greatly missed in our district, but we are very happy that we will have the opportunity to continue partnering with him in this new role. We are convinced that he will return to us again in the future.

“Mr. Wallace’s impact has already been felt beyond our county and we are confident that he will continue to have a positive impact locally. We congratulate him and cannot wait to see all that he accomplishes in this new position.”