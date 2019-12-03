West Craven Park to get inclusive upgrades

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Families in Craven County will soon enjoy a more inclusive play playground for individuals with different abilities.

Monday night the Craven County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved to match a $35,000 grant for the West Craven Park in Vanceboro. One county recreation leader says that these new inclusive additions will include a new spinner, a high-back seesaw for people with mobility problems and a rope climber of different heights for all people to enjoy.

“Everything we do now we are looking for ways to make our parks for inclusive. We want to do that with sides walks so folks can moves around a little bit easier. We want to take all ability levels into account and that’s what we’ll do with this project and with any projects we have in the future. said,” Billy Wilkes, Recreation Director, Craven county

Wilkes hopes to have the new additions done sometime next spring.