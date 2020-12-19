West Craven principal, staff deliver presents to students in need in western Craven County

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — West Craven High School principal Tabari Wallace and members of his staff will deliver Christmas presents to students in need in the western part of Craven County.

Wallace, the former State Principal of the Year, will be part of a special parade that will leave the school Saturday at 7:45 a.m. It will proceed to designated areas representing the school system’s elementary, middle and high school students.

The funds generated by the West Craven High School Dugout Club, the West Craven High Volleyball Club (with their new name the Spikes and Strikes Club), and other generous contributors made this Christmas Miracle possible. Together they raised over $7,200, school officials said.

School leaders and the school counselor from James W. Smith Elementary, Vanceboro Farm Life Elementary, Bridgeton Elementary, Oaks Road Academy, West Craven Middle, and West Craven High School helped identify families in need this holiday season. This delivery will be a warm surprise and will definitely help spread some holiday cheer along the way with special guests Santa Claus and many other community leaders including Sheriff Chip Hughes.