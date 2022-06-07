EMERALD ISLE, N.C. — The towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier are pleased to present the inaugural Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration on Sunday, July 3, co-sponsored by Emerald Isle Realty and presented by Mac Daddy’s.

Events kick off at 6 p.m., with live entertainment by Spare Change at Mac Daddy’s and a variety of food trucks selling delicious food and drinks: Meraki Kafe, Sunshine Girls Lemonade, LaCocina Del Coqui, Funnels of Love, R.L. Street Dogs and Dirty Tacos Mas. In addition, Kona Ice will be selling treats at the White Oak Elementary School viewing site.

At 7:30 p.m., the national anthem will be played, and the U.S. Marine Corps will conduct a military flyover. The national anthem will once again be held at 8:55 p.m. leading up to the grand fireworks celebration at 9 p.m.

There are several planned viewing zones for the Emerald Isle Realty Western Carteret Fireworks Celebration Presented by Mac Daddy’s. The attached map shows highlighted zones where your family and friends can watch the show together.

If you are traveling to Cape Carteret from all areas west of NC 58, you are encouraged to park in Site 1/Western Park, at 259 Old NC-58 in Cedar Point. For anyone coming from Bogue Banks, including Emerald Isle, you are asked to park at areas 2 or 6, as shown in the map in Cape Carteret. This includes the Lowes Home Improvement Parking Lot and the areas by Cape Carteret Town Hall and Cape Carteret Baptist Church.

For those traveling west on Highway 24, such as from Bogue, Newport or Morehead City, please consider parking at the White Oak Elementary School, Site 3 on the map, or at The Gym Cape Carteret Aquatic & Wellness at 300 Taylor Notion Road. This event is made possible through Emerald Isle Realty, Mac Daddy’s, and the towns of Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point, Emerald Isle and Peletier.

For full information, scan the attached QR code to view the information on your smartphone, or visit www.emeraldisle-nc.org.