GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – July 4th marks the day of American Independence. As people celebrate the day across the country many businesses and operations will be closed.

Below is a list of those places, what’s open and what isn’t.

Banks and Government buildings

All banks will be closed. All ENC government buildings will also be closed. Trash will not be collected again until Tuesday.

Public transportation

Most cities will not operate public transportation, including The GREAT Bus System in Greenville. It is closed Monday but will resume services Tuesday.

Public libraries

All ENC county libraries will be closed Monday.

Retail businesses, restaurants, and grocery stores

Most supermarkets will remain open with regular or reduced hours. Walmart and Target will be open as usual.

Most restaurants will be opened as usual, except for Chick-Fil-A.

Shoppers should ultimately check with their local supermarket or retail stores for specific information on opening and closing hours, as it can vary by location.