What experts are saying about dealing with the emotions of the 2020 holidays

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are typically a time for family and friends to gather.

COVID-19 is making that next to impossible.

First, doctors are asking people to celebrate the holidays responsibly. Many people have lost loved ones because of COVID-19, and some may be experiencing the coming season alone for the first time.

Dr. Marissa Carraway suggests putting your time into activities that matter to you — like church or volunteering. The coronavirus pandemic, politics and social unrest could make it difficult to have civil family conversations. Carraway said one way to keep those talks under control is to set boundaries.

“Is it that you say ‘I’ll go if it’s outside, but I’m not going to be peer pressured into going inside or doing something, not wearing a mask or you know how much am I going to get into talking about politics,'” Carraway said. “Those sorts of things and then being comfortable communicating that boundary with family.”

Another thing doctors are encouraging people to is to reach out for help. Mental health resources are at people’s fingertips — especially through virtual care options.

Expecting and accepting this holiday season will be different is a good place to start.

