What to know about colon cancer

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The recent death of Chadwick Boseman due to Colon Cancer has many Americans wanting to know more about the disease.

Colon Cancer is also known as colorectal cancer, depending on if it starts in the colon or rectum.

According to the American Cancer Society, the lifetime risk of developing Colorectal Cancer is about 1 in 23 (4.4%) for men and 1 in 25 (4.1%) for women.

Risk Factors: There are a few factors that increases your risk of developing colorectal cancer. Being overweight or obese can raise your risk, but the link seems to be stronger in men. Having a diet high in red and processed meats (like hot dogs and some luncheon meats) can also raise your risk. Cooking meats at very high temperatures (through frying, broiling, or grilling) creates chemicals called carcinogens that may raise the risk. People who have smoked tobacco for a long time are more likely than non-smokers to develop and die from colorectal cancer. Additionally, if you have a history of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including either ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease, your risk of colorectal cancer is increased. Click here for the full list of risk factors.

There are more than 1.5 million survivors of colorectal cancer in the United States. Although the overall death rate has continued to drop, the American Cancer Society reports that deaths from colorectal cancer among people younger than age 55 have increased 1% per year from 2008 and 2017.

Screening for colorectal cancer is key in surviving it. By detecting and removing colorectal polyps before they can turn into cancer, you can potentially save your life.