What to know before buying fireworks ahead of 4th of July

Meanwhile, Americans spend more than $1 billion on the holiday tradition every year.

This year costs are expected to be even higher since there is currently tariff on Chinese products.

To keep your cost down make sure to buy from a reputable seller only selling what’s legal.

It’s also important to keep proof of purchase and the original packaging just in case something was to go wrong.

Also, you want to make sure you understand what each firework does before purchasing.

“When you are putting your firework show together you might want to consider how long was individual firework last and that will give you an idea how much time you need to set off your fireworks,” said William Still, firework seller.

Some of the more popular firework products are things like sparklers, crackling balls, and blaster snaps.

Keep in mind though you have to be 18 years or older to purchase them.