RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A lot of people are heading west or north of the Carolinas ahead of the holiday weekend and could run into a winter storm and dangerously cold weather.

Barry Porter with the American Red Cross says now is the time to make sure your car is ready for the trip: check your tires, windshield wipers and make sure your headlights are working well. You also want to make sure you have coats and blankets in the the back of your vehicle along with other small but important items.

“Maybe even some food or snacks in case you get stuck somewhere, extra gloves, change of clothes,” Porter said.

When you’re on that road trip, the Red Cross advises bringing enough of the following for each person:

Blankets or sleeping bag

Rain gear, extra sets of dry clothing, mittens, socks, and wool hats

Newspapers for insulation

Plastic bags for sanitation

Canned fruit, nuts, and high-energy snacks

Warm broth in a thermos and several bottles of water

Another quick reminder to take it slow in treacherous weather, especially on bridges and overpasses as they tend to freeze first.

For more winter weather driving and preparedness tips, click here.