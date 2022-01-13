What’s Happenin’: Events and activities not to miss in ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT)– The weekend is almost here, and there is a lot to do in Eastern North Carolina.

We’re starting a new weekly feature called “What’s Happenin'” that takes a look at some of the activities and events going on in the area. Are you bored and looking for something to do in this new year? Here is a list of some activities that are happening this week to keep you entertained, learn some things, and much more.

You can always click here for a full list of events through our WNCT community calendar. You can also add events and much more. If you any events you want to be featured you can always email Kimberly at kwooten@wnct.com.

Now, let’s get the weekend started with some of our top picks.

New Bern

Ghosts of New Bern

Journey into the depths of Historic New Bern on a 90-minute adventure to the city’s most actively haunted homes and burial grounds. Hear eerie tales of ghostly occurrences including actual encounters during recent tours. Tours vary nightly. The event is a year-round walking tour and not just during Halloween. You can click the link to get tickets and find out more.

Jacksonville

True Justice Annual Freedom Ball

It is the third annual True Justice Freedom Ball to benefit True Justice International. At the event, you can hear the personal stories of survivors of human trafficking. Also, there will be dancing all through the night and a silent auction will be held for special items. The event will be on January 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Greenville

Winterfest at Wildwood

Greenville Parks & Recreation was scheduled to host Winterfest at Wildwood last weekend. The winter weather postponed that to Feb. 4-6. Enjoy the ice-skating rink overlooking the lake, bring your chair to sit around the fire pits, and roast up the perfect s’more and sip hot chocolate.

Run, Plunge, or Splash

Take a run on the newest recreational park trails at Wildwood Park for a 5K trail run and then plunge like a polar bear into the Wildwood Lake from the sandy beach. These two events will be part of Winterfest at Wildwood from February 4 to 6. Due to impending weather conditions call Greenville Parks & Recreation at (252) 329-4567 if there are any questions about cancellations.

Kids Arts & Crafts Corner

Every Monday Jaycee Park Center will be hosting a Kids Crafts Corner. From January 31 to March 7 ages 3- 12 can sign up for art classes. For Greenville residents, it will be at a discounted price of $60 dollars and for non-residents, the price is $90 dollars.

Between February 2 and March 9, there will be a beginner drawing and painting class from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The price will be $75 dollars and for non-Greenville residents will be $112 dollars.

Soccer Sign-Ups

Greenville Parks & Recreation are currently having signups for their Future Stars Soccer League for children ages 4-18 years old. Practices for all ages will begin on March 5 and the games will begin on March 26. League games will be played on Saturdays and occasionally on weeknights for ages 6-16 at Bradford Creek Soccer Complex. For any more information call the athletic office at 252-329-4550.

Lifeguard in Training

Are you interested in becoming a lifeguard, but do not have the required certification? The Greenville Aquatics & Fitness Center is hosting training sessions to get that certification. Apply to be a lifeguard in training and get paid to gain the skills needed to become a lifeguard and work for Greenville Recreation and Parks. For more information, you can call the aquatics center at (252) 329-4041.

Beginner Pickleball Clinic

Parks & Recreation will be conducting a four-week introductory clinic to develop Pickleball skills and play. The skills covered will include serving and forehand, and backhand techniques, scoring, consistency and stamina. The fee is $20 and for non-Greenville residents, it is $30.

Kinston

Soup & a Bowl

The Kinston Community Council Arts will be hosting their 23rd annual Soup & a Bowl on Jan. 30. This event will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the arts center. Adults are $20 dollars and children ages 5-12 the cost is $12 dollars. The price includes salad, beverage, dessert, unlimited soup, and a handcrafted pottery bowl. Children under the age of 5 are free but they get no bowl. You can purchase tickets now for the event by clicking the link.

Next Week

Greenville

Kids’ Night in Nature at River Park North

Drop off the kids and plan an exciting evening for yourself. River Park North will provide food for the kids. The activities will be focused on introducing the children to adaptations that animals use to survive at night. Children will go hiking through River Park North to get a better understanding of how animals adapt during the night.

Greenville Mid- Atlantic Reptile Expo

The Mid-Atlantic Reptile Expo is an educational event geared toward reptile and amphibian enthusiasts. Admission is $10 for all guests 13 years of age and older, guests 12 and under are free. Tickets are only sold at the door. The event will be held at the Greenville Convention Center on February 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The EntreprenHER Tour

The Women of Tradehouse will be hosting their EntreprenHER Tour on February 3 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the ECU Main Student Center. This event will be about female business owners coming together to get advice and coming together to learn about growing their business.

Take and Build a Birdhouse at River Park North

Take and build a birdhouse at River Park North with adult supervision. All materials and instructions will be supplied for families to pick up at the Nature Center front counter. Supplies are extremely limited, preregistered is required to receive a kit. The event will be on February 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For additional information please call (252) 329-4560 or email bwilliams@greenvillenc.gov.

Onslow County

1st Black History Month Festival

Hosted by Onslow County’s NAACP, this year’s festival is focused on bringing together our surrounding communities in efforts to promote Black Excellence and the enrichment of our youth’s education, growth, health, and safety.

Traveling While Black in Onslow County: Celebrating Black History Month

Celebrate Black History Month with a variety of presenters and organizations virtually and in person. Learn about local African American history in Onslow County by exploring locations from the African American Heritage Trail and the NC Green Book Project! This Series was made possible through the NC Arts Council, Homegrown NC, Jacksonville Friends of the Library, North Carolina African American Heritage Commission.

Wine and Dine

Grab your favorite Galentine and join Harper Rose Boutique for a night you will not forget. There will be a full hand of selected wine picked by fellow guests to share and a one-of-a-kind grazing table. There will be cheese and chocolate fondue set up with an array of dipping options.