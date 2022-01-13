What’s Happenin’ This Week: January 14-21

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT)– The weekend is almost here, and there is a lot to do in Eastern North Carolina.

We’re starting a new weekly feature called “What’s Happenin'” that takes a look at some of the activities and events going on in the area. Are you bored and looking for something to do in this new year? Here is a list of some activities that are happening this week to keep you entertained, learn some things and much more.

You can always click here for a full list of events through our WNCT community calendar. You can also add events and much more.

Now, let’s get the weekend started with some of our top picks.

Saturday

Black Creative of Pitt County MLK Brunch & Black Heroes Exhibition

The Black Creatives of Pitt County is partnering with the Mediation Center of Eastern North Carolina to host the MLK Brunch & Black Heroes Exhibition. At the event, there will be things happening ranging from painting to open mic. Entry to the event is free. The event will be located at Savor Art & Dine on Saturday from 11 to 3 p.m.

Country Bread Basket Making

Have you ever wanted to learn how to make your own basket? Well, here is your chance. FireFlies Pottery & Art Studio will be the place to go. On Saturday, they will be teaching participants how to make baskets. The cost of the class is $35. To register click here.

Happenin’ Now

7th Annual Eyes on Main Street

Historic Downtown Wilson will be hosting its 7th annual Eyes on Main Street event. Main Street will be transformed into a vibrant gallery of large-scale photographs from 38 different countries. The main theme will focus on the crossroads of culture interpreted by the photographers. The event runs through March 30.

Monday

8th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Celebration

The Interfaith Clergy of Pitt and Martin Counties are hosting their 8th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration. The keynote speaker is James A. Wynn, who is a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals on the 4th circuit. During the event, there will be music by Pastor Ernest Silver and Demarcus Haddock. There will also be youth-led presentations. The event will be held at Community Christian Church at 12:30 p.m. on Monday.