What’s on your Spork? Food festival held at Craven County schools

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WNCT) – Foodies at Havelock High School enjoyed themselves on Friday for the annual “What’s on your Spork” food festival hosted by Craven County School nutrition.

The event at Havelock High School let over 200 students from across the school district taste test different foods from different vendors. They were also able to support local farmers by introducing students to food that’s locally grown in North Carolina.

There were 13 vendors representing over 70 different manufacturers.

“What this is doing for them is giving them a voice, it’s helping them know that we care about what they want to see on the menu. And then we’re giving them an opportunity to test these items before we provide it for them on the school menu. So this is great for them,” said School Nutrition Director for Craven County Schools, Lauren Weyand.

There were 20 schools in the district that participated. Officials said they look forward to doing it again next year.

