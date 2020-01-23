White House Correspondent April Ryan visits ECU for MLK Celebration

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Martin Luther King Jr.’s day is over, but ECU is continuing to honor the late civil rights leader.

On Wednesday, White House Correspondent April Ryan spoke to ECU students, staff and community members.

This was a part of the university’s MLK celebration.

She discussed the current state of civil rights and the need to work towards freedom for all.

Organizers tell 9 On Your Side that close to 400 people were in attendance.

One attendee shares his takeaway from the event.

“We all need to have hope for the future, take advantage of the opportunities that are presented to us, and that we all need to get out and vote because a lot of people suffered and gave a lot for this opportunity to vote,” said Darryl Powell, attended the event.

Ryan is not only a White House Correspondent but she is an author, CNN political analysis, and Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief for American Urban Radio Networks.