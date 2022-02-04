Why are there so many empty buildings in Greenville?

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Even before the coronavirus pandemic, it was becoming a problem.

Remember Crossbones Tavern? It was the restaurant that had seemingly everything. However, good service, good food and regular live shows were not enough to save the Uptown Greenville business.

While sad that another business had closed, the building that housed the former Crossbones has been vacant since before the pandemic, with no new occupants taking its large location that’s ripe for new beginnings. In fact, there are a number of vacant buildings around Greenville that previously housed businesses no longer in service.

Why is that? Is it the location? In the case of the former Crossbones Tavern, surrounding that building are two booming businesses with SAIN Kava Tea Bar and Insomnia Cookies, which are seemingly always busy serving customers. However, across the street sits another vacant building.

Is it the price to rent or own the building or just no buyers? Regardless, it seems to be a problem that has persisted for several months.

9OYS spoke with Brad Hufford, vice president of business development for Greenville Eastern North Carolina Alliance to hear what he has to say about why buildings in Greenville have been vacant for so long.

