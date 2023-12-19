PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s not every day you head to the beach and find something like this.

Officials in Pine Knoll Shores were alerted to a number of tires scattered along the beach there. The many tires apparently washed up during last Sunday’s storm.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, town officials said the tires were from an artificial reef that was constructed “decades ago.” Crews spent a good part of the day collecting the tires and hauling them away from the beach.

Part of the Facebook post read, “Town Clerk Missy Shine sent out a fabulous message in the townwide email list notifying everyone that we were aware of the tire invasion and were taking action. This was going to be too big of a job for Sonny’s crew alone so the help of our on-duty crews was enlisted. These crews would help Sonny in a New York minute and they have really shown up today on a blistering windy and cold beach. Thank you to all of them for showing just how good we are together!!”