Why would you ever want to leave? Where people are moving to from Greenville

Greenville has been a fast-growing city for many years.

From East Carolina University to Vidant Health and many other reasons, the Emerald City has been booming with new people moving in from all over the country. However, sometimes those same people have to move away from our fair city.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Greenville are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Greenville between 2014 and 2018. Ties were broken by gross migration.

1 / 25f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2014-2018: 57

– Migration from Nashville to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 57 to Nashville

2 / 25Boise Metro Chamber // Flickr

#24. Boise City, ID Metro Area

– Migration to Boise City in 2014-2018: 61

– Migration from Boise City to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 61 to Boise City

3 / 25Luv24jmg // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Ocala, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Ocala in 2014-2018: 64

– Migration from Ocala to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 64 to Ocala

4 / 25Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#22. Manchester-Nashua, NH Metro Area

– Migration to Manchester in 2014-2018: 70

– Migration from Manchester to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 70 to Manchester

5 / 25Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2014-2018: 75

– Migration from Atlanta to Greenville: 261 (#123 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 186 to Greenville

6 / 25Mrgriffter // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Johnson City, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Johnson City in 2014-2018: 90

– Migration from Johnson City to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 90 to Johnson City

7 / 25Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#19. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2014-2018: 99

– Migration from Virginia Beach to Greenville: 738 (#26 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 639 to Greenville

8 / 25Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2014-2018: 101

– Migration from Dallas to Greenville: 175 (#140 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 74 to Greenville

9 / 25tweber1// Wikimedia

#17. Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Winston in 2014-2018: 101

– Migration from Winston to Greenville: 365 (#9 most common destination from Winston)

– Net migration: 264 to Greenville

10 / 25davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#16. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2014-2018: 104

– Migration from Fayetteville to Greenville: 512 (#13 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 408 to Greenville

11 / 25Kolossos // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Miami in 2014-2018: 116

– Migration from Miami to Greenville: 205 (#115 most common destination from Miami)

– Net migration: 89 to Greenville

12 / 25Yinan Chen // Wikimedia

#14. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Deltona in 2014-2018: 118

– Migration from Deltona to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 118 to Deltona

13 / 25M Floyd // Flickr

#13. Birmingham-Hoover, AL Metro Area

– Migration to Birmingham in 2014-2018: 123

– Migration from Birmingham to Greenville: 0

– Net migration: 123 to Birmingham

14 / 25Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#12. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2014-2018: 134

– Migration from Washington to Greenville: 198 (#160 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 64 to Greenville

15 / 25Ken Thomas // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Hickory in 2014-2018: 152

– Migration from Hickory to Greenville: 181 (#10 most common destination from Hickory)

– Net migration: 29 to Greenville

16 / 25Sanfranman59 // Wikimedia

#10. Wilmington, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Wilmington in 2014-2018: 161

– Migration from Wilmington to Greenville: 382 (#7 most common destination from Wilmington)

– Net migration: 221 to Greenville

17 / 25Jdcollins13 // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Jacksonville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2014-2018: 170

– Migration from Jacksonville to Greenville: 349 (#15 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 179 to Greenville

18 / 25Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#8. Asheville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Asheville in 2014-2018: 246

– Migration from Asheville to Greenville: 20 (#102 most common destination from Asheville)

– Net migration: 226 to Asheville

19 / 25Clarence Griffin // State Archives of North Carolina

#7. Goldsboro, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Goldsboro in 2014-2018: 309

– Migration from Goldsboro to Greenville: 163 (#9 most common destination from Goldsboro)

– Net migration: 146 to Goldsboro

20 / 25Atlpedia// Wikimedia

#6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Durham in 2014-2018: 418

– Migration from Durham to Greenville: 1,183 (#5 most common destination from Durham)

– Net migration: 765 to Greenville

21 / 25David Wilson // Wikicommon

#5. Rocky Mount, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Rocky Mount in 2014-2018: 473

– Migration from Rocky Mount to Greenville: 1,051 (#2 most common destination from Rocky Mount)

– Net migration: 578 to Greenville

22 / 25Beyonce245// Wikimedia

#4. Greensboro-High Point, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Greensboro in 2014-2018: 484

– Migration from Greensboro to Greenville: 320 (#18 most common destination from Greensboro)

– Net migration: 164 to Greensboro

23 / 25BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2014-2018: 659

– Migration from Charlotte to Greenville: 1,191 (#17 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 532 to Greenville

24 / 25Tradewinds // Wikimedia Commons

#2. New Bern, NC Metro Area

– Migration to New Bern in 2014-2018: 681

– Migration from New Bern to Greenville: 517 (#2 most common destination from New Bern)

– Net migration: 164 to New Bern

25 / 25Sharkshock // Shutterstock

#1. Raleigh, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Raleigh in 2014-2018: 2,129

– Migration from Raleigh to Greenville: 2,013 (#3 most common destination from Raleigh)

– Net migration: 116 to Raleigh