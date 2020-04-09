WIC offering flexible services during COVID-19 outbreak

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) In an effort to practice social distancing, Pitt County Health Department is offering most Women, Infant, and Children and Breastfeeding services for both new and current clients by phone, during the NC Governor’s COVID-19 Stay at Home Order.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children up to age 5 years.

The WIC Program serves as a resource for individuals to receive nutrition education, breastfeeding support and services, and healthy foods and it also serves as a referral resource for health care or other programs.

Due to recent job losses related to COVID-19, additional women and children may now be eligible to receive WIC services.

Individuals, who have been affected by job losses or who do not have enough food in the home, can contact us to see if they qualify to receive this assistance.

To apply for WIC services by phone: Call Pitt County Health Department at 252-902-2393.

(Note: Phone applications will only be accepted during the COVID-19 crisis.)

To apply online for WIC services, click here.